Ultra-endurance athlete and clean seas activist Neil Agius voluntarily decided to abandon his world-first record swim after suffering multiple jellyfish stings.

Agius had entered a swarm of jellyfish around 46km into the swim in the Mallorca - Ibiza channel at around 1am.

After nearly four hours, multiple stings and several attempts to resume the swim, Agius’ stings were causing too much swelling and pain and the athlete voluntarily decided that the safest thing to do was to abandon the swim plan.

The official decision, taken in full consultation with the medical team onboard one of the two support vessels, was taken at 3.56am on Tuesday 27th June 2023.

“It is so sad to see all that hard work we put into this challenge came to such a premature conclusion, I was feeling strong and ready to go the distance but fate had other plans, “ Agius said.

The athlete and his team had plans in place for jellyfish swarms, which had already been identified as the leading threat to the challenge, as large swarms are regularly sighted in the Mediterranean. Global warming and overfishing are believed to be the leading causes of rising jellyfish numbers across the globe.

“This is the sport I have chosen that depends on so many variables- some we can be in control of, others unfortunately not. I would like to thank all of our supporters who were rooting for us and backed us up over the last 10 months.”

“The real challenge for ocean conservation still stands, I will be back,” Agius said.

The 100 Mile Swim fleet is now turning back to Mallorca to safe harbour, where a press conference will be held.

Agius was attempting the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim in history.

The so-called ‘100 Mile Swim’ was to see Agius complete an open-sea crossing from Mallorca to the west coast of Ibiza covering approximately 160km.

Agius and his team set off for Spain from Malta on Friday once they received confirmation that a clear weather window had opened up.

Agius’ swim and campaign efforts are aimed at raising awareness and lobbying governments to sign up for and properly implement the United Nations Treaty of the High Seas.

Adopted in New York on June 19, the treaty establishes area-based management tools for ocean preservation, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species.

According to the UN, currently, only about one per cent of the high seas are protected.

The adopted agreement will be open for signature at United Nations Headquarters in New York for two years from 20 September 2023, the day after the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit. It will enter into force after ratification by sixty States.

Speaking ahead of the swim Agius said, “The 100 Mile Swim is not just about setting a world record. More importantly, it is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in our seas and oceans.”

In recent weeks Agius has been working closely with a leading advocate for the treaty, UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer himself. Agius has also met and collaborated with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as he lobbies governments and officials to ratify and begin implementing the UN’s new rules. Agius is also working with NGO Wave of Change Malta in a bid to raise awareness at the community level and encourage people to embrace change.

The campaign is split across three pillars, urging society to Live for Change, Dess for Change, and Eat for Change.

To Dress for Change, the campaign is encouraging sustainable fashion choices such as clothing swaps, and prioritising sustainable textiles.

Eat for Change, will urge sustainable dietary choices - prioritising eating local, seasonal, and limiting red meat.

And, in calling on people to Live for Change, the campaign will also be encouraging sustainable domestic lifestyle choices, including energy efficiency and smarter household water management.

Agius has been training intensively for months to prepare for the challenge.

He is supported by a team of around 25 volunteers and professionals made up of medics, swim observers, navigators, skippers and crew, motivators, media, and a nutritionist, who will ensure that he remains safe and healthy throughout the swim.

In anticipation of the swim he has worked with leading sleep deprivation experts, developed a specialised breathing technique, and prepared mentally for the challenge.

The 100 Mile swim is supported by Atlas Insurance, VisitMalta, Ocibar, Flutter, JL Hotels, BRND WGN, SMS, Marine Konnect, Island Hospitality, Ask Alexea, and the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Neil's own NGO Wave of Change Malta.