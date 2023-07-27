All in a day’s work is the consideration for many this week. What does a day consist of is the question. For me it is usually a four-hour stint at the computer most mornings. Followed by another three from 4pm to 7pm. Sometimes those times are challenged by meetings and discussions in other places and the writing begins to stack up. I can make changes to my timetable because I am self-employed. Sometimes I am out all day and must do twice the writing the next. I work to deadlines and always fulfil them even if it means working into the evening.

I give you a glimpse of my life to understand the shock of the younger generation employed in Soller tourism this year. For many it is the first time they are given a work schedule with no flexibility. They are learning to be part of the team which is often working an 18-to-24-hour day. This is what happens in hotels and restaurants. They discuss how great it would be to work from 9 to 5 and no weekends. They all have much to learn, and we have all been where they are now. Work taking over your life is a huge learning curve for all the young, leaving school and college. Their early work experiences are bound up in the management and the leaders they are assigned.

The General Election is over for now and all the talking has started. Nothing straightforward about the conclusions and some breathed a collective sigh of relief. Now everyone moves on to the work of the next season. The local politicians in Soller have their ‘hundred-day list’ to fill and we wish them well. All sorts of problems from rubbish collection to citizen unrest about car parking is amongst their immediate headaches.

The Lonely Planet Mallorca 2023 has been published. Being praised as a great guide with a soul and written by local Laura McVeigh. I get a story as someone who made the Soller Valley move twenty years ago. There is even a smiley photograph to go with it! An honour and a privilege to be part of that illustrious series.

The inspectors are out and about in the Soller Valley at present. They are fulfilling two functions, one for ‘rules’ and one for ‘employment’. They are separate teams but have happened by the Valley at the same time giving the impression that ‘big brother’ is watching. The first group are local police who have been sent by the Town Hall to check that all businesses comply with the size of terrace they have paid for, the music which can be played in their premises and the hours of opening. In recent days late night overspills from bars have created a bit of a noise nuisance and this has resulted in all the inspections. Many resorts on the island try to work for the best interests of local residents and the holidaymaker. Sometimes the lines get a bit blurred – hence the inspections.

The second group of inspectors turn up and ask to see all the work contracts of the employees. They are looking out for exploitation and workers not being given contracts. The fines on this one are eye watering if the employer is found to be in breach. The third group of inspectors turn up on a large boat with ’Tax office’ printed on the side. These people hop on and off boats checking papers and making sure that pleasure craft are exactly that. July 2023 has been the month of inspections and the stories rush round Town like wildfire. ‘I am so busy; I haven’t been able to get to the Gestor to do any paperwork’ is the most common excuse. The inspectors’ eyes glaze over – they have heard this one, many times, before.

So, it is summer, and we are all working, some in more comfortable conditions than others. I am so grateful for the air-conditioning which facilitates my working day.

The Summer beach life is in full swing, and most days end down there for me. I need to touch base with the sea often. I was probably a fish in a previous life. These days I walk beside it and rarely jump in. I am just glad to be connected…