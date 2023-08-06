Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a history buff, or simply seeking relaxation, this charming coastal town has something to offer for everyone...

DAY 1

Start your day by visiting the emblematic Capdepera Castle, perched majestically on a hilltop overlooking the town. Dating back to the 14th century, this medieval fortress offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the picturesque landscape below. Wander through its ancient walls and immerse yourself in the history of the region.

In the afternoon head down to the town’s quaint streets and enjoy a leisurely stroll through its charming alleys lined with colorful buildings. Visit the local shops and art galleries, showcasing unique handicrafts and artworks by talented local artists. Stop for a delightful lunch at one of the traditional Mallorcan restaurants, where you can savour local specialties like paella.

Spend a relaxing evening at one of the nearby beaches, such as Cala Agulla. The clear turquoise waters and golden sandy shores provide the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature.

As the sun sets, head back to the town and indulge in some tapas and a glass of local wine at a cozy tavern to end your day on a high note.

DAY 2

Kick off your second day in Capdepera with an invigorating hike to the Lighthouse of Capdepera (Faro de Capdepera). The coastal trail offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline, making it a photographer’s paradise. For nature enthusiasts, a visit to the nearby Natural Park of Llevant is a must. This protected area boasts a diverse range of flora and fauna, making it an excellent spot for birdwatching and wildlife photography.

For lunch, explore the town’s local markets where you can find fresh produce and traditional delicacies. Pack a picnic and head to Cala Mesquida beach or any other scenic spot for a serene afternoon surrounded by nature.

If you’re interested in experiencing traditional Mallorcan life, visit the nearby village of Arta, known for its charming ambiance and artisanal crafts.

Spend your final evening in Capdepera enjoying the coastal breeze at the harbor. Watch the boats sway gently in the marina and relish a delightful seafood dinner at one of the waterfront restaurants.

Complete your weekend with a leisurely stroll along the promenade as you soak in the tranquility of the Mediterranean evening.