Mallorca is not only remarkable on land, but also under the sea. The Balearic coast hides impressive places where you can snorkel or dive and discover the islands' marine wealth. Among its more than 505 kilometres of coastline, there are some that are ideal for exploring the seabed and that even give you the chance to swim among the remains of a shipwreck. The coastline's caves and lively nature reserves make it a magical place for lovers of the underwater world.

It is important to bear in mind that whether you want to dive individually or through a diving club or centre, it is necessary to obtain a permit to dive in protected areas, otherwise you will be liable to heavy fines. Below we highlight some of the best sites in Mallorca, including proposals for divers of all levels, from beginners to experts. Undoubtedly, an unbeatable experience.

Cap de Formentor

The most northerly point of Mallorca and also an ideal setting for diving, both for beginners and experts. While the former can contemplate a wide range of underwater fauna - such as octopus, conger eels, groupers and moray eels - the more experienced divers can dive to a depth of up to 40 metres.

Cueva de la Santa

Between Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa there is a place where you can dive and discover underwater tunnels. If you choose this site, you can choose between two diving areas. On the one hand, the Cova de la Santa, which has an impressive rock field and a structure of interconnected tunnels that can be explored at a depth of up to 23 metres. To do this tour it is advisable to have previous preparation and to do it accompanied by professionals.

Cova de sa Madona

Very close to Cala Llamp, and located in the wall of a cliff, is this impressive underwater cave with a depth of between 7 and 25 metres. Its curious name has to do with the sculpture of a Virgin that can be seen inside. The abundance of wildlife will be an added attraction for this dive, which is only suitable for experienced divers.

Isla del Sec

This small island located in the bay of Palma is a good option for divers of all levels, as it has routes of varying degrees of difficulty. Its main attraction is two sunken fishing boats that have created an artificial reef, which explains the abundance of marine life. To do the dive, it is necessary to go to the island by boat. The first wreck is the Clara, located at a depth of 18 metres and with a large anchor, and the second, the Regina Maris, at 29 metres and consisting of a wooden boat on a sandbank.

Islas Malgrats

Declared a protected area since 2004, these islands in the southwest of Mallorca stand out for their abundance of underwater fauna and flora. In addition, this corner has the peculiarity of having witnessed a shipwreck in 2007, which makes it an unbeatable spot for diving. Species such as sea bream, moray eels and octopus, among others, can be observed here.

Isla del Toro Marine Reserve

This is one of the best places for diving in Mallorca. It is a protected area, so it is necessary to have a permit to practice diving or any other sport. It is a paradise for diving lovers due to the great biodiversity of marine species that live there.

Sa Dragonera Marine Reserve

The coves of the island of Sa Dragonera, which reach depths of up to 70 metres, are home to one of the most spectacular seabeds on the Mallorcan coast, where visibility is excellent. The only drawback is the currents, with which special care must be taken, especially by inexperienced divers.