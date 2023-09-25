Music and fashion have always shared a symbiotic relationship. Celebrities, especially singers, have always been ambassadors of trends, bringing to the public at large what is being worn on the catwalks. Shakira, with her renowned style and boldness, is no exception. This season, the Colombian star has revolutionised the fashion world with a garment that has become the epicentre of all conversations: the trouser skirt.

Yes, we're talking about that hybrid piece that many will remember from their childhood and that Shakira has brought back, but with an absolutely modern and provocative twist. During a Fendi fashion show, the singer dazzled with a trouser skirt that fused two of the most prominent trends of autumn-winter 2023/2024: the suit trousers and the office skirt. The result was a garment that, far from being a reminder of the 90s, was projected as the future of fashion.

Shakira's design has not only generated comments, debates and admiration on social networks and among fashion experts, but has also inspired the big fashion chains to incorporate this trend in their collections. Thus, Zara, the flagship brand of Inditex and leader in the world of fast fashion, has launched its own version of the trouser skirt, under the label ZW Collection, available from size XS to XL and priced at 49.95 euros.