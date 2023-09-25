Music and fashion have always shared a symbiotic relationship. Celebrities, especially singers, have always been ambassadors of trends, bringing to the public at large what is being worn on the catwalks. Shakira, with her renowned style and boldness, is no exception. This season, the Colombian star has revolutionised the fashion world with a garment that has become the epicentre of all conversations: the trouser skirt.
How you can "own" Shakira's trouser skirt in Mallorca!
Now available from Zara
