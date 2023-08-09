Shakira enjoyed a mini break in Mallorca after leaving Ibiza and there is speculation that she may have also been joined by Lewis Hamilton. According to some sources Hamilton was spotted boarding a private jet at Palma airport. Reports in a Spanish newspaper claimed that the pair were moving forward with their relationship.
The Colombian singing sensation separated form her partner, former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique last year. They met during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, faces legal proceedings in Spain and is expected to stand trial late in 2023 in another case relating to over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.
