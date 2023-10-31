I love a good ‘feria’. And between October 21 and November 5, Inca gears up to the max, welcoming visitors from all corners of the island to share three weeks of exciting, unbelievable celebration, showcasing three individual weekend fairs, focusing on heritage, culture and gastronomy.

Fira de la Terra took place on October 21/22. Fira de l’Esport embraces October 28/29. And the third fair, Fira d’Epoca is scheduled for November 4/5 which embraces the Medieval Market – an outstanding event that’s simply not to be missed.

This unique trio of ‘ferias’ is a teasing lead up to ‘Dijous Bo’ on November 16, historically known as possibly the most anticipated, if not the most popular ‘feria’ in the island’s calendar. But Dijous Bo is much more than your average fair. It’s an extravaganza of spectacular proportions attracting more than 200,000 visitors each year from both the mainland and Mallorca. So, when I say Dijous Bo is big, I really mean HUGE, spreading itself across 40 streets with over 500 market stalls, showcasing everything from turron and tambourines to trampolines and tractors.

Balearic gastronomy features highly on the Dijous Bo listing, with traditional Mallorcan fayre shining shoulder to shoulder alongside the celebrating crowds. There’s local pies and pastries, cocas, tarts, wines and artisan beers; olives, cheeses, sausages and the famous Iberican hams. There are candles, soaps, wood carvings, handicrafts and exhibitions of leather goods. And it doesn’t end there! You’ll see bird and poultry shows, falconry exhibitions, owls, eagles, livestock, horses and much much more. I’m almost exhausted just thinking about it! And that’s why the lead up to Dijous Bo is specifically programmed to get you acclimatized, and put you in the right mood for the ‘Big Kahuna’.

The first fair - Fira de la Terra - focused on all things green and growing. Organic and earthy was the theme, with plants, flowers, herbs and natural produce from Mother Earth on glorious display. A ‘Night of Wine’ also celebrated the humble grape. Hic! So, something there for everyone.

The second fair - Fira de L’Oci concentrates on cars, motorbikes, sport activities, and science technology, with a leather-fest thrown in for good measure. Classic cars and bikes are high on the ladder’s agenda with rallies and parades to show off the ‘polished chrome’ amidst live ‘rock and roll’ bands in concert.

The third fair - Fira de L’Art, embraces not only all things creative and artistic, but incorporates ‘Mercat Medieval’, a magical fair within a fair.

The Medieval Market is my personal favourite, where the streets are scattered with straw and strung with medieval banners and colourful pennants. The fair is well prepared with all stalls and market-holders themed and decorated in full medieval fashion. So, expect leggings, tabards and tights, plenty of hose, along with hoods, bonnets and bustiers. Think Merlin the TV series and you’re halfway there, as you journey back in time, past strolling minstrels, wizards, street theatre, jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, magicians, acrobats and foolish jesters.

The street food is also amazing, and really sets the scene with bubbling cauldrons of octopus, simmering soup vats, rib racks grilling on open barbeques, sausages sizzling on braziers, authentic kebabs served in native flatbreads alongside an abundance of other local delicacies.

With a nod to 700 years of Moorish occupation during the Middle Ages, some of the streets take on the look of an Arab Souk with tea tents pitched here and there offering traditional mint tea and sweet almond pastries. Yum!

It’s all incredibly exciting, busy and hectic. But Inca is very accessible by train, so take yourself along for a traditional treat while you wait for the really big one. Don’t forget - Dijous Bo - Thursday, November 16. Pop it in your diary.