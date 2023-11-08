When I first came to Mallorca I heard there were a lot of yachts. But I wasn’t quite prepared for just how many... If you stop and look anywhere along the paseo maritimo in Palma the sheer number of masts is astonishing. Although there are lots of small boats here, we’re also the superyacht sailing hub of Europe, and home to incredible yacht refit facilities and shipyards. With all these superyachts, both motor and sail, calling Mallorca home, it’s no wonder that each year lots of superyacht crew descend upon us looking for a crew job.

Around the world there are over 15,000 yachts large enough to require professionally qualified yacht crew, and with this number constantly increasing, so does the need for good quality crew.

So, what’s the deal – what’s so great about working on superyachts? If you’ve seen Below Deck and think that’s what it’s all about, well you might need to give your head a bit of a wobble and do some proper research; because we all know there’s not a lot of reality in reality shows. Let’s have a look at the real benefits.

Firstly, working on a yacht could be a long-term career. Or, it could just be something you do for a season, or a couple of years to earn some good money, see some great places and make some lifelong friends before settling down.

Yachts travel, that’s what they’re built for, that’s what they do – so as crew you’ll get to see some of the most incredible parts of the world. If travelling is your thing then this alone might be enough to get you to sign up. Here in the Mediterranean we’re blessed with long summers and a vast number of different countries, cultures, and cuisines to enjoy in close proximity! The diversity between locations is incredible and when you’re not working, you should hopefully get the opportunity to explore. Many of the yachts you see in Mallorca will travel the Med all summer, then head across the Atlantic for a Caribbean winter season, effectively chasing the sun. Some will go further afield, there are a lot of world cruising programmes out there, and currently we have heaps of yachts floating around the Pacific visiting remote locations. So yep, travel is definitely a benefit.

Often crew get involved in onboard activities. I know yachts with scuba diving owners, they insist all crew are certified divers so they can all get in on the action. Crew often get to engage in watersports, jet skiing, kite surfing, or activities ashore like hiking, mountaineering, cycling or exploring.

What about the money? Salaries are certainly not bad… especially when you consider that because you live at your place of work, you have very low outgoings. You don’t need to pay rent or bills, you don’t pay for your food and drink (unless of course you’re off the boat then that’s up to you), and because you’re working away it’s actually often pretty hard to spend your wages in the same way you would when you live and work ashore. I know lots of crew who’ve worked hard and saved in order to launch their own projects or businesses ashore, or buy a house, pay off student loans, it’s all possible if you want it. In addition to your wages, many yachts offer end of season/annual bonuses, and if you’re chartering there’s a chance you’ll get a rather healthy tip at the end of it too. Just try not to blow it all at the end of season session…

Unlike shore-based jobs, it’s quite common for crew to move to another position at the end of each season – you could work 6 months on one yacht, and 4 months on the next. This enables you to get different experiences with different crew, doing different things. Some crew make a career out of freelancing, chefs especially, hopping on board one yacht for a charter or a boss trip then on to another one. That being said, it does look good for your CV if you stick around for a while on one yacht. And some people prefer the stability of long term employment too. The longer you stay on board, usually the better the benefits. Many yachts offer incentives to stay longer; financial rewards (i.e. bonus schemes, pay increases) or more time off, or training opportunities. But if you like variety, that’s cool too.

Working on a yacht provides a pretty unique work environment. Surrounded by luxury, the view from your window is probably better than from an office. Although the crew accommodation is not luxurious (usually you’ll be sharing with two bunks and a bathroom per cabin and have limited storage), you probably won’t be spending too much time in there.

Another positive is getting your meals cooked for you by a professional chef. Can’t really complain about that can you? Epic meals twice a day – you can sort your own brekkie out but don’t leave a mess in the galley or the chef will have something to say…

Working, living, eating, sleeping together (you know what I mean) results in a very tight knit team. The teamwork and camaraderie you develop when working hard and solving problems is just second to none. So many people meet their life partners in yachting and make friends for life.

There’s also room for career progression, as I mentioned with over 15,000 yachts in the world there’s plenty of opportunities out there. You can forge a career on deck, in the engine room, in the galley, or in the interior. Depending on what you enjoy doing, there’s a lot of potential, plus many yachts now offer onboard training, mentorship and continued professional development to help keep you on the right track.

Working on superyachts isn’t for everyone however, although we’ve just looked at a number of positives there are also a number of challenges. It’s a physically demanding, tough job, with long hours, and don’t forget the extended periods away from home. For some that’s fine, but for others it’s a lot to cope with. One thing’s for sure though, it can be extremely rewarding if you’re ready to adapt to the demands of the industry.

Tune in next week and I’ll explain what you need to do to get ready to seek your first job in the yachting industry.