Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with French Chief Stewardess, Maud Collete-de Chambarlhac. She’s currently looking for a shore based support role for regattas, and would love to be involved in the America’s Cup. Maud’s been in Mallorca for five years now and is a Spanish resident.

Q. — What attracted you to the island?

A. — Culture, weather, way of life, international airport for business or family travels (it’s very easy to leave or come back to the island), the people, job opportunities, activities from mountains with hikes, to horse-riding and dives. So much!

Q. — What’s your background before yachting?

A. — Hospitality. I worked in Switzerland, China and French Polynesia in luxury hotels and resorts.

Q. — When/how did you join the yachting industry?

A. — I went to a party and I met a Tahitian captain who was working in Alaska (whale watching). After asking him a million questions, I quit my job, went to Fort Lauderdale to completely my qualifications, returned to South of France, and started on my first boat. This happened in less than 3 months.

Q. — If you didn’t work on a yacht, what would you be doing?

A. — I would either work for an event agency or I would be a dancer.

Q. — What training have you done?

A. — Hospitality management school, Purser diploma, Yacht Owner Representative certificate.

Q. — What’s the best thing about your job? And/or the most rewarding?

A. — Travel and discovering new places, cultures, and the people. I love to make people happy with small details before they ask me.

Q. — What do you enjoy most about your job?

A. — Organisation and solving impossible problems. I also love the rush and the beauty of sailing, especially racing and regattas.

Q. — What’s the most challenging part of your job?

A. — The crew and communication! We all have to work together towards the same goal, pleasing the owner. We come from different backgrounds and cultures, with different ethics and personalities so understand each other is an everyday challenge. We work better when we respect that and understand it’s okay to not have the same point of view. We should be more tolerant towards each other.

Q. — Think back to when you were completely green – what advice would you give yourself?

A. — Stay calm in every situation. There is always a solution.

Q. — What’s your dream yacht to work on?

A. — I would love to work on an explorer boat which does scientific research. Maybe in the next life!

Q. — What’s your ideal destination to travel to on a yacht? Maybe you’ve already been there?

A. — Warm destinations in the Pacific to discover small islands, the flora and fauna in untouched or remote areas. My dream was to sail from Palma to New-Zealand. I found a boat with a fantastic programme, but the pandemic arrived and so I left the boat in Costa Rica.

Q. — What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. — Outside activities with friends: from hike to dives. Plan my next travel experience, read, learn, be on a motorbike and discover secret places on the island.

Q. — What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

A. — A 3 year old boy asked me to find him a teddy bear because he could not go to sleep without having a hug from a cuddly toy. After asking everyone, one crew member gave me her fluffy octopus and we had the happiest kids and parents in the world!

Q. — Who in the world would you love to have on board?

A. — I’ve never thought about this question! I have been lucky enough to see different celebrities in French Polynesia: from Presidents to actors, Royals to football or basketball players. They appreciated the way the locals and the teams treated them with respect, dignity, and tolerance.

Q. — Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still working on yachts?

A. — Probably still in Mallorca with a family working ashore! Having my own business, related to the industry?