Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

This week I’m chatting to Italian ex yacht chef Michela Saragoni, who moved ashore to become a personal chef in 2018. She’s been a resident here since 2014 when she bought her house, but has been coming and going since 2008.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

I love the variety: there’s a local community with a strong identity, but also an international community of different nationalities and cultures. The landscape offers everything from beautiful mountains to beaches. Palma offers a lot of services but it’s still a small city. And of course, work-wise there are many opportunities, much more than in Italy for instance.

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

The fact that it’s an island. When I decided to live here there were more flights. Now it’s more expensive and complicated to visit family.

How long did you work in yachting?

Ten years, almost to the day. From 2008 to 2018

Can you give me a summary of your career?

I was an architect when in August 2008 a friend of mine told me that a friend of his, captain on a 70 footer, was in desperate need of a chef/stew/deck, just for a couple of weeks. I decided to go, supposedly for two weeks, but then I only popped back to pack up, say goodbye and for 10 years, I haven’t been home much! I focused on sail yachts travelling to the most spectacular places, such as the North-West Passage on a SY during the first years the ice was opening regularly; Antarctica, SW Asia and the Pacific. I rarely used provisioning services, enabling me to go ashore and meet the people of the places we were visiting. This was definitely the best part.

When/why did you decide it was time to move ashore?

After 10 years I became physically and mentally tired of yachting. My body was starting to make me pay the price for years of work, I needed personal space, and I was just fed up of sharing my life with strangers.

How did you make the move, did you plan it or was it spontaneous? Did you have to retrain/do courses/get residency etc?

I planned it. I took a great job traveling the south pacific, knowing that it would be my last, finishing on a high note. During my time onboard I completed courses online, and prepared to launch my business.

What were the challenges/hardest parts?

It took longer than I thought to get started, then came the pandemic which delayed things further.

What are the best things about being land based now?

Having cats, and my own herb garden. Being present for family and friends. Having a home to come back to after work. Yacht life is exciting, but the simple life has many positives.

What do you miss about yachting and working as crew?

I miss sailing on beautiful boats and traveling, going to markets full of unfamiliar products and engaging with locals to figure out how to use them. I miss some people I’ve met but being in Mallorca most of them pass through so I still see them!

What do you do now?

I’m a self-employed, freelance private chef, based in Mallorca, available worldwide.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I love that I make the rules, I can decide if a job is right for me. I love working in beautiful villas and seeing secret corners of the island that I would not see otherwise. I love meeting so many different people, and continually learning. And I still travel, although not as much!

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Finding clients. I have to work a lot on self-promotion, I find marketing challenging.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

I just bought a house in the countryside and I enjoy taking care of it. I like reading and hiking.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to make the move ashore from yachting?

Plan at least 6 months without working to get to know the terrain and face all the bureaucracy. Stay flexible. What you have carefully planned to do ashore when you were on a yacht, might not turn out to be as good as it seemed once you actually step ashore.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Hard to say! I like to allow life to surprise me! But, I think I will be still in Mallorca, trying to move my job more towards consulting than actual cooking.