As an English-speaking resident I can’t in all conscience ever complain if there aren’t “enough” events in my native language in Mallorca, but I do like a comedy night, and boy have I been missing one of those! Yes, there are Spanish and even Catalan comedy nights in Palma, but they are way over my comprehension levels: I would have to take my cue from the audience to know when to laugh. So it was with great excitement that I saw a recent announcement from comedian Ben Cattell: his live stand-up show will be back at Montego Bay in Cala Major very soon!

What brought you to Mallorca? What’s your origin story?

My girlfriend at the time thought it would be a good idea. I’d been in Australia for five years and it seemed like a good time to come back to Europe.

Why have you stayed if the relationship ended?

I got offered quite a good teaching job at the time, I had been planning to leave, in fact I did that twice, but both times, I stopped myself because Mallorca is just amazing!

Tell us about the comedy, when did you start to do stand up?

I started in Australia when I was about 21, but then when I moved to Spain there weren’t really any opportunities to do it here. I have flown back to London on a couple of occasions to do gigs there. I then actually started doing it in Spanish. So I have a Spanish set as well now. You have to keep practicing, to be comfortable in front of crowds. I also play live music. I am a guitarist.

What about the comedy night in Cala Major?

I started it with a friend, William, in December 2022. It went really well and we played a show a month or every six weeks last year, and then he moved to Barcelona! But now I have enough material that I can do the show on my own, and have guest comics come in and do sets as well. Will’s actually coming back for the first show.

What’s the difference between your Spanish set and your English set? Do you tell different jokes?

Yeah, my Spanish set is much more basic, If I am doing my English set then I like to talk about things that are quite dark or maybe more taboo. Because it is my first language you know what words to use, what context you can put them in. Whereas I’ve tried one or two jokes in Spanish, where it’s sort of just gone terribly wrong. Because you just don’t have the same grasp of the finesse of the language. I´d say that Spanish comedy audiences are about 20 years behind the English audiences in terms of what you can and can’t say. The English have been exposed to comedians such as Jimmy Carr and George Carlin who are actively, constantly quite rude and say potentially offensive things. Whereas my Spanish set is more a combination of Dad jokes and taking the mick out of myself for speaking Spanish. There is the importance of the flow in a joke, you can’t hesitate if you’re halfway through. If you need to start again or you lose that rhythm of the words. You totally lose the momentum of the joke and the tension. So I think it’s much easier doing it in your own language. But at the end of the day it’s just a chance to get on stage, and an opportunity to practice not being nervous, kind of like training in the gym.

Which comedians do you enjoy watching?

It depends what mood you’re in . It’s like food. You know? Do you want to eat Mexican food or do you want to eat Italian? I really like Louis CK, he is unbelievably intelligent.

What about your own jokes?

I like my material. I like that it’s real. I like that. It’s mine. I wrote the jokes. They’re all mine. I feel very proud of that. I just want to get them out and practice with them and make them better and see what works and see what doesn’t and keep going.

Are you like a philosopher comedian? Or are you more of a political stand up?

I’d stay away from politics because it’s now gotten to the point where it’s so divisive, as soon as you talk about it, you split the room. I don’t think there’s fertile ground there. But if you start talking about men versus women for example, I think that’s actually less politically charged and less tribal and you can make jokes about it. And do I talk about philosophy? Not really, I think you’ve got to be really clever to make philosophy funny! One of my friends said to me “I think you’re the funniest when you just talk about your life, and just all the stupid situations that you find yourself in.”

So what can people expect from the evening?

Apart from laughs, they will just have a fun time. Everything’s in good jest. I’m not sure where it is going, but I think if you go into anything in life with no expectations and provide as much value as possible and then see what happens. I tell people to come with an open mind. It won’t be for everyone, that’s for sure.

How did you become a stand-up comedian? Did you study drama at school?

I did terribly at school. I wish I had studied school things like drama and music but I was told they weren’t proper subjects and that I needed to study, you know, maths, and business studies. And I did terribly in those things. I didn’t go to university, I worked in pubs for nine years and I would say that has been my training. I know how to talk to people and how to read them, and how to make some people laugh. I used to run music nights so I was quite used to getting up and speaking to the audience.

Why do you do it?

Because it is incredible fun, Doing stand up comedy is exhilarating, it’s the best drug there is available on the island. There’s a very big feelgood factor in making a roomful of people laugh. I was always the kid who would stick to straws in my nose to get a laugh. I think it is one of the best things that you can do on this planet. The world is full of miserable news, life is difficult you know? So I think any excuse to take your shoes off and enjoy a little bit is quite important.

You can find Ben on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/med_life_crisis_comedy/ If you want to go to see a show WhatsApp (+44) 7511 203520 for the ticket link. The first show on March 12th is sold out, but there are more shows planned on Wednesday March 20th and Thursday 28th March. Doors open at 8pm, and the show starts at 8:30 pm sharp. Tickets are €7.50 including your first drink, wine or beer. The show is in English so fluent English is necessary to enjoy the full experience. 18+ audience only, the show features some material that some viewers may find offensive and viewer discretion is advised.