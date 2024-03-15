So this is a tricky subject for me to navigate but I’ll do my best as I’m often asked how to achieve a good work life balance working on superyachts. I’m not sure I’ve ever truly succeeded in achieving one myself, and I’m shore side support! But, this may well be a case of do as I say not as I do…

As a new crew member, finding the right balance between work and personal time is crucial for long-term well-being and professional success. In this guide, we'll explore effective strategies to help you navigate the demands of your role while prioritizing downtime, self-care, and stress management.

1. Prioritise Downtime:

Recognise the importance of downtime for mental and physical well-being. Whether it's a few minutes of quiet reflection or a day off when possible, prioritise moments of relaxation to recharge your energy. When guests are on or perhaps it’s during a crazy fast turnaround between trips, when you’re able to take a break, do it. If you can get off the yacht for a walk, a quick coffee, a run… whatever it might be, take advantage. If you’re on trip or on passage, if you have time to stop for a break then go for it – maybe it’s in your cabin watching a tv show, reading a book, making a quick phonecall to someone, or maybe it’s hanging out in the crew mess chatting, it’s good to pause from work when you’re able.

2. Use Technology Mindfully:

While technology is essential in the superyacht industry, be mindful of its impact on your personal time. We all know how much screen time impacts our ability to relax and sleep, but don’t underestimate its effects on your mental health. I will no doubt write a whole article on social media’s impact on yacht crew soon but in the meantime, try to limit your usage and don’t get sucked into anything that makes you feel less than good about yourself. If you’re using your device when you should be sleeping, it better be for a good reason, like telling your mum you love her!

3. Delegate and Collaborate:

Efficient delegation and collaboration are key components of a well-balanced work environment. Often heads of department especially will take on more work to allow the juniors to rest up but careful not to burn yourself out. Without you leading the team, things might go awry. So don’t be afraid to distribute tasks among the crew and leverage each other's strengths to minimize individual workloads. There’s no I in Team afterall.

4. Embrace Self-Care:

Prioritise self-care practices to foster physical and mental resilience. This may include regular exercise – like I said above, if you have the opportunity to hop off the boat for a walk, a hike, a run, do it, healthy eating (instead of reaching for the haribo when you’re tired, I know easier said than done!), and activities that bring you joy. A well-cared-for crew member is better equipped to handle the challenges of the job. Check out number 6 about mindfulness.

5. Establish a Support System:

Cultivate relationships with your fellow crew members. Having a supportive network can provide encouragement, share experiences, and offer valuable insights on maintaining balance in a dynamic environment. You’re all in this together so lean on each other for support. But be careful not to just unload and moan at your crew mates, let them moan too and then make sure you all focus on some cheery stuff. Don’t be a Debbie Downer too much.

6. Mindful Stress Management:

Acknowledge stress as a natural part of the job and develop effective stress management techniques. This may include deep breathing, or hobbies that help you unwind. Lots of crew meditate or do a few yoga stretches at the end or start of their day, just practicing a little mindfulness may make all the difference.

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as a new superyacht crew member requires intentional effort and mindfulness. Remember that finding the right balance is an ongoing process, and adapting to the unique challenges of life at sea involves continuous self-awareness and adjustment. Prioritize your personal time, embrace self-care practices, and build a supportive community within your crew to ensure a rewarding and sustainable career in the superyacht industry.