Bryan Adams in Mallorca: "People are people, no matter what their role in life is"

You will probably associate his name with songs such as (Everything I do) I do it for you, Heaven and Summer Of 69', but Bryans Adams (Ontario, Canada, 1959) has 'a second job', as he himself jokes: photography. Open until Saturday, Pueblo Español is showing In Colour, an exhibition in which the singer offers a stroll through portraits of celebrities. A unique last chance to witness his artistic work.

You have published five acclaimed photography books, your work has been published in magazines such as 'Vogue', 'Vanity Fair' and 'Harper's Bazaar', and your photography is in international public and private collections. When and how did you realise that photography was more than just a special interest?

That's easy enough to answer. When magazines started calling me and I started getting real jobs for my photography, I guess it was the same as with music, I was suddenly able to pay the rent doing what I loved.

War victims, homeless people, stars: you have portrayed a very wide variety of people. Despite all the differences, is there a common denominator?

Humans are humans, no matter what their role in life is. I am interested in all aspects of humanity.

Throughout your career, you have photographed many celebrities, did the fact that you are rock star Bryan Adams help you put these people in front of the camera?

I'll never know the answer to that, because most of my celebrity work was for magazines and I was just a 'hired gun'.

What is the concept behind these portraits?

I usually have a plan when I go on these photo shoots, but of course, once you are face to face with someone, things change and a plan can become much more spontaneous.

The exhibition 'In Colour' shows your famous portraits and other images behind coloured tinted glass. Why did you decide to go for this technique?

It was just an idea, a way of reusing black and white images in a kind of pop art of unique shades of colour. I had no idea if it would be successful or not, but so far it has worked.

Do you have any favourite photographs among your work? And if so, which ones?

I get asked about this a lot, and of course I love the shots of Her Majesty, but I also really like the Homeless and Wounded series.

Are you working on any photography projects?

Yes, I have a photography book in the making.

Last year you were quoted as "a photographer who works as a singer". Was it just a joke or does it really mean that photography is more important to you today than music?

The exact quote was in response to the silly question of which I preferred, singing or taking photos. To which I replied: 'My second job is as a singer. Anyone who has read this interview can decide whether I was joking or not.