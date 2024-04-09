A walk anywhere on Mallorca at this time of year will see me scanning the skies and vegetation for birds, but also the ground for orchids – my favourite plants. Unfortunately this does lead at times to the occasional trip or fall when not watching where one is walking, and I have acquired a collection of bumps and bruises over the years. but it is all part of the fun. Although the orchids generally have set month’s when they flower, a lot depends on the weather in the early spring. I have been back and forth to the UK in years gone by and tried to time a visit here to when the orchids should be n flower, only to arrive in the middle of April to find the bulk of the species had already flowered. Similarly, I have been here in the middle of March and due to a mild winter beforehand, again they had flowered early.
Wild Mallorca
Orchids and birds in Mallorca
Although the orchids generally have set month’s when they flower, a lot depends on the weather in the early spring
