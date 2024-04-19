Dockwalking is a time-honored method for aspiring superyacht crew members to secure job opportunities. It involves approaching yachts directly while they are docked, introducing yourself, and expressing your interest in joining their crew. Pretty much exactly what the phrase suggests! While the process may seem informal, success in dockwalking requires strategic planning, professionalism, and effective communication. Here's my latest comprehensive guide on how to master the art of dockwalking to land your dream superyacht job.

Firstly you need to plan where you’re going. Not all docks are easily accessible though it’s always worth a try! For example in Palma you will never just walk on in to the boat yard STP due to health and safety concerns. I have seen crew waiting outside to hand out CVs but security may move you on. So be careful and don’t upset anyone there!

Out of Palma you can dockwalk in Puerto Portals and Port Adriano. Up north there’s the Port of Alcudia which has a few yachts in too. Those ports are both accessible to the public. Some crew club together to hire a car for the day, or figure out the bus system. It’s also a nice change of scene to get out of the city for the day!

Before hitting the docks, conduct thorough research on the yachts you plan to approach. Familiarise yourself with their size, and type. This information will help you tailor your approach and demonstrate genuine interest. Do some googling, you can find out which yacht is where using online systems such as Marine Traffic.

You’ll want to dress appropriately too. First impressions matter in the superyacht industry. Dress in clean, well-fitted, and professional attire. You want to maintain a polished appearance, as this will convey your commitment to professionalism and attention to detail. That being said I’m not telling you to wear a suit – you want to be ready to hop on board and day work if it’s offered so wear something akin to crew uniform. Polo shirt and smart shorts for example, and clean trainers are fine (you do not need to buy deck shoes, I know some people recommend them but honestly after you get your first job you will probably chuck them in the bin – it’s not like you’ll want to wear them out out…). Long hair? Tie it back. If you have a beard keep it neat, and if not, then shave if you need to. Look clean and smart but be ready to work and prove yourself if offered the opportunity.

Have a well-crafted CV (and portfolio if you’re a chef) ready to showcase your skills, qualifications, and relevant experience. Include any certifications, training, and references. A concise and visually appealing chef portfolio can make a lasting impression on potential employers.

Ok so you’re prepared now comes the hard bit so plan your approach strategically. Start with smaller yachts to build confidence and refine your pitch if that makes you more comfortable. Gradually work your way up to larger vessels. Pay attention to the yacht's schedule, focusing on peak times when the crew is more likely to be on board and if you see guests are on board, never ever bother the crew, they have enough to deal with at that moment!

Approach each yacht with confidence but maintain respect for the crew's privacy and working environment. Introduce yourself clearly, mentioning your relevant skills, experience, and enthusiasm for working in the superyacht industry. Be friendly, professional, and approachable. Most crew will be nice to you, but occasionally you will encounter a grumpy guts. Ignore that, and move on. They may be having a terrible day – don’t take it personally.

Now, dockwalking is not just about handing out CVs; it's about building relationships. Engage in friendly conversations with crew members, express genuine interest in their experiences, and ask thoughtful questions. Networking can lead to valuable connections and insights. If yachts see you time and time again, tirelessly walking the docks but always with a smile and a hello or a wave, then eventually they might have an opportunity for you – or they might recommend you to a friend on another boat.

Be prepared to interview on the spot! This does happen, so if someone starts grilling you about your experience and qualifications then remain calm and go with the flow! Emphasize transferable skills that are relevant to the superyacht industry. Whether you have hospitality, maritime, or customer service experience, showcase how your skills can contribute to the smooth operation of the yacht and enhance the overall guest experience.

Superyacht crews value candidates who are eager to learn and adapt. Express your willingness to undergo further training, obtain necessary certifications, and invest time in mastering the specific roles and responsibilities of a yacht crew member.

Dockwalking may not always yield immediate results, so persistence is key. If you don't secure daywork on your first attempt, maintain a positive attitude and continue refining your approach. Consistent and professional efforts will eventually pay off!