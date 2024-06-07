Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com Today I’m speaking with 25 year old Trevor Allred, originally from the US, Trevor’s been in Mallorca for a year and a half working on a 26m Motoryacht. He’s now available again and looking for his next role as Deckhand or Deck/Engineer or 2nd Engineer.

What attracted you to the island?

I wanted to move to a Spanish speaking place, I chose Mallorca because having moved from the United States Virgin Islands I wanted to continue living on an island.

What’s your background before yachting?

At university I studied Spanish with the goal of becoming a diplomat, but when I moved to the USVI I discovered how much I loved the water and working on boats.

When/how did you join the yachting industry?

I joined officially in 2023 after working on day charter boats in St Croix, USVI.

If you didn’t work on a yacht, what do you think you’d be doing?

I think I would probably be in graduate school studying International Business or Spanish.

What training did you do?

When I first started working on the water I got on the job training from my captain at the time, but after deciding to join yachting I got my AEC 1&2 so that I could explore the engineering route. I also did my STCW basic safety training, PDSD, RYA Powerboat Level 2, and Marine Radio Short Range. My Yacht Rating certificate is in progress at the moment.

Any achievements or special things stick out?

I came into my current position as sole deckhand midway through the season and with very little training I am very proud of how proficient I feel running the deck. I have been able to develop the skills I brought with me from my time in the USVIs, and have learned plenty more.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I get to be outside every day!

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Guest interaction. I really enjoy getting to know the yacht guests and owners. I also really enjoying figuring out problems and finding solutions.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Getting everything looking perfect by myself! As sole deckhand I must take care of the entire exterior as well as assisting the captain with engineering on our vessel. I wish there were more hours in the day!

What would you like to do?

I would like to get an engineering position on a larger yacht where I can learn from my seniors and from my fellow team members. Ideally I would like to climb the ranks at my next position and build longevity. I’m keen to find a long term position I can commit to.

Think back to when you were completely green – what advice would you give yourself?

Just keep going. It can be very difficult starting out but just keep trying and things will always work out. Take the good advice and disregard negativity, success is just a function of time.

What’s your dream yacht to work on?

A world cruising sailing yacht!

What’s your ideal destination to travel to on a yacht?

The Caribbean

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

I like to explore wherever I’m at and scuba dive! I also enjoy running and keeping fit, and hiking. If I’m indoors, I enjoy cooking and baking and I’ve also done a bit of winemaking!

What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

My most memorable guest request was when our owner insisted that we all take turns throughout the day on his e-foil board!

Who in the world would you love to have on board and why?

I think it would be really cool to take out some professional kiteboarders and watch them do tricks on the water!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still working on yachts?

I would like to be working on yachts as an engineer.