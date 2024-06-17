Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Chef Silvia Lovesio. Originally from Italy, she’s here in Mallorca working on SY Agneta where she’s been for the past 8 years with her Captain partner. They’ll be leaving later in the summer to pursue their next adventure in the winter-time. In the meantime, Silvia will be available on a freelance basis from August to November.

How long have you been in Mallorca?

I’ve been coming and going for 7 years as the boat has moved between Mallorca, the Caribbean and New England.

What attracted you to the island?

What I love about this island, is that it has beautiful beaches, mountains and a culturally rich and historical city, all in close proximity to one another. But best of all, is the amazing quality and variety of food and ingredients on offer, which makes my job even more exciting.

What’s your background before yachting?

I have worked in restaurants since I was young but after completing my Master’s degree in Sociology and Economics, I decided to make cooking my forever job. I stayed in kitchens up until my yachting career began.

When/how did you become a superyacht chef?

In 2016 I went to Antigua to work in an Italian restaurant. There, I met many yachties who all suggested to me that I should try working on boats. So off I went – and it was the best decision of my life!

How would you describe your style of cooking?

Less is More. I don’t like to add unnecessary ingredients because I like the elegance of simplicity. Of course I have a traditional Italian background but I also love to cook Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Indian food. Also in this changing world I really enjoy cooking vegan and vegetarian food which opens up such a world of new possibilities.

What training did you do?

I’ve learnt by starting at the bottom of the kitchen when I was 16 and rising to the top.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I’m doing what I’ve always loved, in an everchanging environment which makes cooking so varied and interesting. Different climates, cultures and local ingredients always create a sense of excitement when I’m provisioning and cooking on a travelling boat.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Being at the mercy of the weather, the conditions and the rapidly changing minds of the guests and owners. But these are also the things that create the best memories and teach the best lessons!

What’s your favourite thing to cook and why?

I find it hard to beat making my own homemade pasta. Anytime I’ve got the chance I take my many different types of flour and I prepare from orecchiette to tortellini, gnocchi and ravioli changing all the time.

What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

One day I had to replicate a recipe dated from just after all the food limitations happened during WWII. The name of this super rich dish was Cinderella from the French chef Louisette Bertholle. It was a whole truffle poached in champagne, then wrapped in foie gras and San Daniele prosciutto and finally enveloped in a puff pastry case. It was clearly the expression of luxury and abundance after years of deprivations, but it was really too much, and absolutely not suited for my style.

Who in the world would you love to cook for and why?

If I could dream with no filter I would love to cook a vegetarian meal for Woody Allen, my favourite director, then a typical Roman meal to Billy Joel on one of his boats, with Carbonara, artichoke alla Romana and Tiramisu, and I know he would enjoy it because he loves Italian food. But most of all I would love that Pope Francis could once try my focaccia bread, with my uncle’s extra virgin olive oil and a glass of Lacrima di Morro d’Alba, a red wine from the area where my grandparents come from: that one especially would be the realization of one of my biggest dreams.

Any stories, thoughts, or anything else you’d like to share feel free!

I wish that all the young chefs, new to the industry, will have the same beautiful experience I have had, in the same super-busy, positive, and vibrant environment, with the nicest team and with the same kind of loving and fantastic owners and guests, for whom I am so grateful.