Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a member of the superyacht community who’ve launched their own yacht related business in Mallorca. For more info. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com Today I’m speaking with Hannah Russell, Owner of Viveco Yachts. British Hannah has lived in Mallorca since 2013 and regards the island as home.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

When leaving yachting, my ex-husband and I considered the South of France and Mallorca. Mallorca 100% stole the show. The family orientated, relaxed way of life, weather, and authentic communities were huge deciding factors for me. I love that you can be in the mountains in the morning and end up at the sea for sunset – its big enough to be able to explore and always discover new things but nothing is too far away. Palma is an amazing city.

What’s your background before you set up your business? And what does Viveco do?

I worked on Yachts for nearly 10 years working my way up to Chief Stew on an 80m new build. I loved yacht life and made amazing friendships. When I left yachting I had a baby straight away, then worked for an event company but as a mostly solo mum it wasn’t a long term career. I always knew I wanted to do something on my own and was constantly trying to think of a yachting business I could start but could never find the right thing. Viveco (and then Viveco Yachts) happened by accident when I made changes at home to use less plastic and reduce overcomplicated cleaning products. As I made changes my friends would ask where I had bought things or how I had done something and I realised: This is the business I’ve been looking for. Over time word spread to yacht crew, I realised everything I had learnt had huge implications onboard to help crew shop less, store less and use less plastic - and finally 5 years in this is my mission.

I introduce more sustainable systems and natural products onboard yachts (and in private homes) reducing plastic. This involves refillable systems where you hold large 5L/10L/20L containers somewhere and use these to refill smaller bottles – this can be done with everything from laundry and cleaning products to crew and guest toiletries and now even suncream. I also offer a growing range of concentrated cleaners which you mix with water in bottles to reduce packaging further, and alternatives to everyday plastics like sponges, toothbrushes, hairbrushes etc.

Photo: Adele Photography

What’s your USP (unique selling point)?

I take time to find out the best fit for individual clients to set them up with new systems and products that will last for years not just a season. I love talking with crew and clients, see what they have tried, what works and doesn’t, and put together the best options for them which makes life easier for them and is better for the planet. I research brands and products thoroughly and only stock items that are being used effectively already onboard other yachts (I have a trusted group of stews who trial things for me). Everything must be a better option than what we would traditionally use - whether through reducing plastic use or being 100% biodegradable.

Any achievements or special things stick out?

Not long after I started the business, I organised a big talk here in the TRUI theatre in collaboration with Save the Med with Bea Johnson – the author of Zero Waste Home and the woman who inspired me to start this journey. We had local businesses with stalls, local food and it really was an amazing evening.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I really enjoy helping people make change that not only benefits the planet massively but makes their lives easier and more streamlined.

What’s next?

This year we are launching our first own brand product OeSHun (by Sunkiss) a collaboration with an established luxury Suncream Brand – this will be the first refillable Suncream available here, fully Hawaii Reef Act Compliant with a mineral and spray version. This is really exciting and was trialled last summer on 6 large yachts so we are concentrating on this right now with more products to come soon!

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

I love to run and last year took it a step further and started competing in endurance/fitness races – starting with the Spartan last March and since then I have also done 2 Hyrox competitions in Barcelona and Bilbao. I really love staying fit and feeling better in my 40’s than I did in my 20’s feels very empowering. I am a MASSIVE fan of the Yachties Run Wild group here in Palma – and when I can love to join them on Wednesdays for a 5kM along the sea front.