Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with South African Hannes van Niekerk who’s been in Mallorca a couple of months seeking his first full time deckhand job.

What attracted you to the island?

The beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters were the initial draw. The vibrant local culture, friendly community, and opportunities for adventure—from snorkelling to hiking—sealed the deal. It’s a perfect blend of natural beauty and serene living that I couldn’t find anywhere else.

What’s your background before yachting?

Did my apprenticeship as electrician for 3 years and after qualifying as worked in the industry for a year.

When/how did you join the yachting industry?

In high school my friend told me his brother was traveling the world working on yachts so I started to research, learning that it’s possible to live the dream. So, I graduated and started saving up my money to do my training and finally I managed to start my Yachting career in February 2024.

If you didn’t work on a yacht, what do you think you’d be doing?

I would still be working as an electrician. But working on a yacht as a deckhand is my dream job!

What training did you do?

STCW’10, RYA Powerboat Level 2, RYA Tender Operations, RYA Personal Water Craft, SYSA Deckhand Course, RYW VHF, and RYA Radar.

Any achievements or special things stick out in your life so far?

My biggest achievement so far has been gaining my electrical trade certificate. As I qualified during the Covid pandemic it was challenging, but the hard work, dedication and persistency I put in paid off.

What’s the best thing about being a deckhand?

Being part of a team, and being able to learn from your superiors to gain the knowledge to always improve in yourself. Definitely driving the tenders and getting the opportunity to play with the water toys, but also getting the yacht ready for the boss to see the end product gives me satisfaction.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Being outside is one of my favourite parts of the job and when I get the opportunity to drive the tender, well that’s amazing.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

To manage your time, but with a great team and good communication everything works out great!

What would you like to do next?

Would love the find my first permanent position onboard. I am not too fussy about the itinerary. After I complete my first season I would like to progress my career by doing extra courses like my Yachtmasters offshore and my diving courses.

What’s your dream yacht to work on?

Would say a 40m to 60m busy charter vessel that takes me around the world where I can learn, progress, and develop my skills.

What’s your ideal destination to travel to on a yacht?

Around Mallorca, the beautiful coastline in Italy and Greek islands would be great. Then around the world.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Like to go to the beach and relax, and I like snorkelling. Somedays I prefer hiking trips. I’m a very active person so I go to the gym as well.

Who in the world would you love to have on board and why?

Usain Bolt, because I would like to know who inspired him, and where he got the motivation to work so hard for 4 years for one race that lasted 9,58 seconds. I really admire his discipline and dedication.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still working on yachts?

See myself as a bosun, a mate or chief officer on a Motoryacht, with lots of great experience and qualifications. And yes I would definitely like to be still in Mallorca.