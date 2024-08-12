Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Italian/Argentinian Joaquin Gadea whose family moved to Mallorca when he was 2 years old. He’s seeking his first full time deckhand job.

What’s your background before yachting ?

When I turned 18 I started working at the airport, which is where I’ll continue until I get my dream job on a yacht!

When/How did you join the yacht industry?

I’ve always been attracted to boats but I didn't really know what to do or where to start, until a few years ago a friend told me how he’d been working as a sailor for a couple of years, and shared stories about his life as crew. This year, finally I have taken the step forward to start living as I would like to and pursue a new career.

What’s your experience so far?

I completed two weeks of daywork and more or less figured out what I would do being aboard a yacht being a deckhand. Cleaning the decks, cleaning the windows, helping with the ropes and fenders, tidying up and leaving everything clean for the guests, putting the water toys ready and being present for anything my superiors ask me to do.

What training did you do?

I started by signing up for the basic training course in maritime safety (STCW). After that I signed up for Powerboat Level 2, to learn how to handle the tender. Last but not least I got my medical certificate (ENG1). I aim to obtain the AEC1, yacht master offshore, PWC instructor and many more throughout my career.

Tell me about one of your achievements?

When I was younger and playing basketball, we managed to win the Balearic championship against our top rival in our field, and we went to the Spanish Championship where we surprised everyone who thought we would leave in the first game, which we won and we could stay 2 more days, it was a magical moment to get that with my classmates from school and life.

What’s the best thing about being a deckhand?

To have the opportunity to travel and see the world, whilst sharing the experience with the crew.

What would you like your first deck position to be?

I know without experience I cannot choose the job. But, if I could choose I would love to find a permanent job on a travelling yacht. If this is not possible, like I said before, I just wanna get started on the industry ASAP to start and never stop! After my first season and logging my miles, getting my Yachtmaster certificate is a must.

What’s your dream yacht to work on?

This is funny because 4/5 years ago, my best friend and I walked a lot along the sea promenade when the LADY MOURA was tied up, we always stopped to contemplate the vastness of that monster, so I would choose that yacht.

What’s your ideal destination to travel to on a yacht?

I will say the Caribbean because of my interest in the pirate era, I would love to be in those waters and be able to see that paradise some day.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

When I have some time-off, I like to go climbing every time I can, I love the mountains and the way to the wall is always a fun time with my friends. Also my love for basketball is always there, is not my priority lately but whenever the occasion arises I will play a while. Of course being here in Mallorca, the sea is always near, I live 200m from the sea, so I am always there doing some paddle-surf and enjoying the sun.

Who in the world would you love to have on board?

I would like to have Lionel Messi on board, I wouldn’t know how to react having in front of me the best of the best, you can see that I love football and of course my mum, I would give her the entire world if I could.