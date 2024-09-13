From yachts to kitchens: Inside the culinary journey of superyacht Chef Jean-Christophe Courant

Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Jean-Christophe Courant, who’s currently working as Sole Chef onboard a new 50m Heesen MY.

Q.—What do you like about Mallorca?

A. — “I first came to Mallorca in 2009 to do my STCW and have returned several times with different yachts. As fond as I am of Mallorca, it’s also where I suffered two injuries on board, a good reminder life on board is 10 times more dangerous than ashore. Please make sure your contract includes insurance! But I will come back to Mallorca… I’m not afraid!”

Q.—What’s your background before yachting?

A. — “I got a degree in Business administration and worked in the casino industry as marketing manager, for Cartier in London as project manager, and in the estate business in Spain. I entered in yachting at my 30’s after one year working in a kitchen of a fine dining restaurant in Valencia ( Spain).

Q.—When/how did you become a superyacht chef?

A. — “I’ve sailed in the Atlantic since I was young. My first position was cook / deckhand / stew. I remember my first owners (Mr Bich) during the interview: “I prefer a good sailor than a super chef, but as you are a great cook, that’s fine”. I learnt a lot about sailing on bigger vessels, life on board, provisioning in remote islands of the Aegean Sea, that safety is the first concern, then comes the fun.

Cheffing on small sail yachts is very challenging. It’s very hot during the days, cold at night, wet during rough seas, often no AC in the galley… so I decided to move to motoryachts. This was like a new life! I was able to focus more on my cooking and built great relations with the other departments.”

Q.—How would you describe your style of cooking?

A. — “My cooking reflects my travels, it’s very colourful and versatile. I’ve sailed the whole Med several times. I’ve lived in Brazil and Colombia, I’ve worked for Italian owners (who only wanted Italian cuisine), as did the Turkish owners or the Mexicans. So yes, a large pallet of cuisine is available when you deal with me. I do appreciate fish and seafood as my favourites.

Q.—What’s the best thing about your job?

A. — “Traveling to, and experiencing wonderful places. As the chef, I am the one who visits and sees more whilst provisioning. I like to go out and meet the locals, it’s nice to learn local cultures when you speak several languages (I speak 5) and know how to introduce yourself.”

Q.—What’s the most challenging part of your job?

A. — “The first days with new guests on board whilst I learn what they enjoy so I can please them. Communication is very important on board (as is the pre-trip preference list).”

Q.—What’s your favourite thing to cook and why?

A. — “Any fish or seafood as there is such a large variety into the sea compared to the 5 types of meat that you can find at a butcher. I love to cook paellas as well, but that requires a flat sea!”

Q.— What’s your least favourite thing to cook and why?

A. — “I don’t do fried… I hate the smell, and the deep cleaning involved. If you want fried, go to a restaurant (that works for owners as well, who appreciate I don’t want their yacht to smell).”

Q.—What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

A. — “Blanquette de veau (a creamy veal stew) to please a New Yorker… In Athens in august… his post lunch nap lasted 3 hours.”

Q.— Who in the world would you love to cook for and why?

A. — “I have been the Private Chef of Prince Mohamed Ben Salman (the next king of Saudi Arabia): so this can give some hopes for the “untrained” chef! Everything is possible in this life! For discretion, I will not disclose the hiring process, but I would suggest chefs use professional agents, such as Erica Lay!”