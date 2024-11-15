Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member who’s made the transition from working on yachts to a land based role -effectively, from ship to shore, here in Mallorca. For more info on any of our stars featured, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Edward Atkinson, originally from the UK, he bought a place in Mallorca 7 years ago as it’s always felt like home! With his girlfriend Grace, Edward opened their first restaurant here, “Scratch” on Valentine’s Day. They got married in Bellver Castle on March 2nd and he says, “I love working with my wife and best friend”. Aww.

Q.— What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

A. — “Mallorca was always the port where the cool yachts dock. I slowly started meeting more people here and making friends. I love the sunshine, temperatures, the beaches, and coves on the island. Somehow the beer here always tastes better than anywhere else.”

Q.— So how did Scratch come about?

A. — “Grace and I completely ripped the restaurant apart and started from “Scratch” hence the name. We started our company, La Flia Project (the Family project). We flew in Pedro Scattarella www.dissenyados.es, an award winning designer and architect from Barcelona, to oversee our project. He has designed many top restaurants and Hotels. He did the Ombu tapas restaurant and Vandal in Santa Cat. We are proud to say Scratch Tapas Gourmet is his third restaurant in Mallorca and he is thrilled with the finished project posting it on his private website.”

Q.— What’s your aim with Scratch?

A. — “I’m bringing good fresh produce and seafood to tourists and locals at affordable prices. Dishes I would cook on superyachts for the wealthy folk so everyone can try. I know the prices of all the produce and I hate seeing people get ripped off who have no idea about this industry.”

Q.—What makes Scratch better than other restaurants?

A. — “I can tell just by looking at menus and pictures what has been bought in frozen and pre prepped. It kills me when I see the prices. It’s all available fresh I just don’t understand why other “chefs” don’t use the local produce from the island.”

Q.— How do you keep things interesting?

A. — “I pride myself in my tapas menu and my specials which change frequently. I hand pick all the produce daily from local markets. I have never used a supplier because they will deliver any crap. I like to hand select every ingredient myself. My menu is seasonal so the fruits, vegetables and salads are picked in their prime.”

Q.— Tell me about your team.

A. — “In the kitchen it’s just myself and my very talented French Sous chef Anais. We make everything we can from scratch. I think the balance of English and French in the kitchen works so well and shows in the menu. She is from Normandy so we introduced an A la carte Café Gourmet dessert. A selection of 3 small desserts including her signature apple cinnamon and nutmeg crumble.”

Q.— What else is on the menu?

A. — “We have a Menu del Dia, 3 courses €19.95, a brunch menu, a tapas menu and specials/larger plates.

Q.—How are you competing with other restaurants in the area?

A. — “I have eaten in most of the restaurants in the area and the menus never change. I feel frustrated when I see this. They rely on tourists, knowing they won’t see them again. This is not how we operate. We are building a fantastic relationship with our locals and tourists. 118 5star reviews in just 3 months. Other restaurants say it’s all fresh food but how can it be - when the seasons change so do the fruits, vegetables, salads and herbs. Even the fish and meats have seasons too where you can or cannot catch or kill. This tells me instantly it’s frozen produce.”

Q.—What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

A. — “The first time I met Gordon Ramsey he told me if you can fill your restaurant on a Monday night you will have nothing to worry about. I’m pleased to say after just 3 months Mondays are one of our busiest evenings. We are all still learning and every day I see little improvements that make me happy.

Q.—What’s your long term plan?

A. — “I would love to open up 2 more Scratch restaurants in the future. One on the beach and another in Palma town.”

Q.— How are you dealing with the transition from yachting to shore life?

A. — “Yachting is very similar hours to owning your own restaurant but this is far more rewarding to go home each night. I just turned 40, I don’t want to be sharing a bunk bed with some random person anymore.”

Scratch