Today I’m speaking with Chef Malgorzata Anna Kanicka. Originally from Poland, she’s been working on yachts for over ten years. Beginning her yacht life as a stewardess, Malgorzata transitioned into the galley where she now finds herself working as a well established Freelance Chef with clients from all over the world.

Q.— Where are you based?

A. — “I currently live in Nice, France.”

Q.— What’s your background before yachting?

A. — “From a very young age I worked in hospitality, I completed a postgraduate diploma in hospitality and spent time working in the United Kingdom in hotels before moving to France in 2011 to start my yachting career.”

Q.— When/how did you become a superyacht chef?

A. — “I actually started out as a stewardess. But, I have always loved cooking and so whenever the chefs weren’t on board I would take the opportunity to jump into the galley and cook for the crew. When my husband moved on to captain smaller vessels I had to jump into that role fully, and I found it more satisfying than interior work, more challenging and you are on a constant journey to learn more every day.”

Q.— How would you describe your style of cooking?

A. — “I think it’s still evolving, but I do pay attention to flavour and enjoy trying different blends of spices. I guess Asian/Middle Eastern is definitely dominating in my everyday cooking at the moment!”

Q.— What training did you do?

A. — “I completed my culinary degree in Gastronomicon in France, which is a fantastic school with high end chefs operating as mentors in pastry skills and general cooking. I also travel every year and study in culinary institutes around the world to evolve and understand different cuisines. I have done it in Thailand and Japan so far. Currently I am studying for a Master of Pasta degree in Florence, Italy.”

Q.— Any achievements or special things stick out?

A. — “I think every job I take comes with its own set of unique challenges as no boat is the same, but the best achievement I find is when a captain tells me that he has only one complaint: that I can’t work full time on his yacht, because the crew is upset I am leaving! I guess another achievement was when I had a request for a banoffee pie wedding cake with 1 day notice which I managed to pull off.”

Q.— What’s the best thing about your job?

A. — “The immediate satisfaction of a job well done. When crew actually run to the mess for their lunches and dinners. And the post food glow; platters are all empty, bellies are all full, and faces are all happy!”

Q.— What’s the most challenging part of your job?

A. — “Logistics and constantly having to adapt to different galleys, crew needs, and of course, allergies. I have to be extremely flexible and just deal with whatever comes, and be creative with what I can get in any particular location. But I think I thrive on that challenge!”

Q.— What’s your favourite thing to cook and why?

A. — “I love cooking Asian food, and really enjoy making sushi - it takes time and preparation but it’s all about fresh fish and delicious pairings with sauce and herbs. The results look great and it’s a delicious treat for crew and guests.”

Q.— What’s your least favourite thing to cook and why?

A. — “Octopus, I love eating it as that creature can be amazing when it’s done right, but if you make that little timing mistake or don’t tenderise it enough… the meal will be a chewy disaster.”

Q.— What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

A. — “There were few minor weird requests, but I think the most memorable times for me were when I had to create a whole nutritional menu plan for my client’s dogs on board …”

Q.— Who in the world would you love to cook for?

A. — “I think I would love to cook for top women chefs out there in the culinary world, like Julia Child, Clare Smyth, Nadia Santini to name a few. They’ve been part of a huge revolution for women in the cooking industry - I would love to feed them as a thank you for opening doors for all of us.”

Q.— Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

A. — “Definitely still doing what I love, cooking for others. I can see myself still freelancing on yachts but also maybe teaching the guests or crew simple tricks to use at home to make their meals more fun.”