Over 2,000 flights at the airport this weekend. | Laura Becerra
Mallorca will this week register the highest air traffic and hotel occupancy of the year as school half-terms start. In Germany, where holidays always vary by region, the Whitsun break is from now until mid-June, but the first of the Länder to have half-terms will push up occupancy, and these will be followed by the holidays in the UK. Tourist numbers and occupancy will be higher still at the end of the month.
