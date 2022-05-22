Mallorca will this week register the highest air traffic and hotel occupancy of the year as school half-terms start. In Germany, where holidays always vary by region, the Whitsun break is from now until mid-June, but the first of the Länder to have half-terms will push up occupancy, and these will be followed by the holidays in the UK. Tourist numbers and occupancy will be higher still at the end of the month.

Over the current weekend, 2,324 flights and some 400,000 passengers have been scheduled for Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. For coach operators, the forecast is that by early June there will be "maximum occupancy of the entire coach fleet". Rafael Roig, the president of the Balearic Transport Federation, points out that this will be the first time this has happened since 2019.

UK and German tour operators indicate that bookings will be reaching "optimal" levels in June.