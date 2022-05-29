Andreu Serra, the Council of Mallorca's councillor for tourism says that he hopes this interest "will bear fruit due to the positive impact it would have on the tourism sector in Mallorca". He adds that United's connections with Toronto and airports on the west and east coasts of the US may well result in more flights to Palma. "We have opened a new market. All parties are satisfied with how this project has been managed."
Turespaña, Spain's national tourism agency, has given its full support to the new route, the Spanish Tourism Office in New York and other tourism offices in North America having been engaged in promotion of Mallorca as a destination.
As for the inaugural flight, the Council of Mallorca's director of tourism, Lucía Escribano, says that "everything has been perfectly organised" to guarantee the highest level of satisfaction for the American visitors. On arrival in Palma, the 204 passengers will receive a gift - a bag made by the Pollensa textile company Teixit Vicens with two containers of Es Trenc salt.
For 2023, United is looking at lengthening the Newark-Palma schedule - flights from May to October rather than June to September.
I thought that there was an announcement this week saying that the Mallorca Govt. were thinking of putting a cap on tourism and the number of people entering the island?