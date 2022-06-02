The latest monthly figures from the Frontur and Egatur reports of foreign tourist numbers and tourist spending point to the UK market acting as one of the great drivers of tourism recovery in Mallorca and the Balearics.

In April, the Balearics attracted a total of 1.3 million tourists, 213,000 of whom were British. German tourism, the largest market, accounted for 424,000. Over the four-month period to April, there were 2.1 million tourists, 88% of the number for January to April in 2019.

As for spending, this is higher than it was pre-pandemic. In April, this rose by 22% compared with 2019, despite there having been fewer tourists. Spending per person has gone up to an average of 1,000 euros.

Referring to the figures, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said on Wednesday that the islands have managed to recover the tourism lost during the pandemic, while visitors are now spending more, "providing greater profitability to the tourism sector".

Although visitors may be spending savings they accumulated during the pandemic, the higher spending is also due to higher prices brought about by inflation.