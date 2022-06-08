TUI's director of corporate and external affairs, Thomas Ellerbeck, said on Wednesday that Mallorca will experience an "exceptional tourism season" this summer.

"After two difficult years, Mallorca is going to have a very strong and exceptional summer high season. The competition asks itself why, but the answer is very simple - the island is a destination that offers everything and satisfies all the demands." The tour operator forecasts that it will bring one million holidaymakers to Mallorca this year.

Ellerbeck was speaking at an inauguration ceremony at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport for a TUI fly plane which has been named Mallorca - the tour operator's most popular holiday destination in the Mediterranean. The name, he explained, "is a way of thanking the destination for what it represents and of making a connection with the sustainability policy". The plane, a new Boeing 737-8, has latest-generation technology for reducing CO2 emissions, noise and fuel consumption.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela thanked TUI for a decision that is a recognition by the tour operator of the sustainability strategy and of what Mallorca is as a destination - "a benchmark in the Mediterranean in terms of tourism, job creation and economic recovery".