Spanish students on so-called study trips have begun to arrive in Mallorca. According to two agencies which specialise in these holidays - Delem Ocio and Unicampus - the trips will last until mid-July, longer than previously.

On Friday, some 1,000 students arrived, most of them from the Madrid region; a further 3,500 are expected on Saturday. Delem Ocio, which offers 'Tu Fin de Curso', says that there were five flights from Madrid on Friday and that the number will increase over the coming weeks. Baleària, Trasmed, Air Europa and Iberia Express are the contracted ferry operators and airlines.

The CEO of Delem Ocio, Juan Manuel López Lemes, points to an economic impact from these trips of around 30 million euros, "hence the importance of this holiday segment". The CEO of Unicampus, José Luis Iravedra, explains that security controls have this year "been taken to the maximum in order to avoid incidents". More than 250 "monitors" have been hired, the aim being that the students can enjoy their stays in complete safety. Nights out in clubs begin on Saturday and there will be music events at Son Fusteret and Palma's bullring.

The organisers add that the hotel stays of some 30,000 students will have a beneficial impact on regional finance - around half a million euros of tourist tax. Coach operators on the island will benefit, and they maintain that the complementary sector (bars, restaurants, shops) in Playa de Palma, Magalluf and Alcudia will also benefit. Some twenty hotels in all are offering all-inclusive stays.