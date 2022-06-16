In its 2021-2022 report, the expert committee for energy transition and climate change in the Balearics warns that the climate emergency has worsened since climate change legislation was approved three years ago.

The report points to urgent measures that need to be adopted. One is a reduction in the number of visitors on account of the high volume of emissions being generated as well as the consumption of resources and energy.

The report has been sent to the Balearic parliament and is available to all parliamentary groups. It stresses the need to rationally address the climate emergency. This implies "profound cultural change and change to the productive and consumption model", which in turn requires the development of productive sectors not linked to tourism activity.

As to these other sectors, the report cites, among others, agriculture, sustainable management of natural resources, manufacturing linked to the recovery and reuse of materials, research and innovation.

There is some criticism of the government's commitment to green hydrogen, arguing that electrification of transport and the use of renewable energy for homes would appear to be "a more successful response than the deployment of hydrogen".

"We are concerned about the role that is being given to the use of hydrogen as an energy vector on the islands." Certain uses of hydrogen may not be as efficient as other energy sources, and so there is concern that public resources are not being used in an efficient way. "This would go against the climate change law itself."

The report also expresses concern about large energy consumers in the Balearics, such as ports and airports, remaining outside the application of the law. Great efforts being made by businesses and by the public could be nullified by emissions from ports and airports, "if we do not begin to reduce their emissions substantially".

Emissions from road transport need to be addressed urgently through boosting the public transport network, limiting the use of combustion vehicles and private vehicles and reserving spaces in urban areas for journeys on foot, by bicycle or by personal mobility vehicles.