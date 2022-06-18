Travel industry sources in the UK are saying that flights to Spain, including Mallorca, and Portugal are most likely to be affected by Gatwick Airport's decision to reduce the number of flights. There will be a limit of 825 flights per day in July and 850 in August. It is estimated that there will be some 500 cancellations over the two months.

Stewart Wingate, the airport's CEO, says that cuts have been agreed with easyJet, the largest operator at Gatwick, British Airways and Wizz Air, although it is understood that TUI and Vueling will also be affected. The airport has taken the decision in order to try and prevent the type of chaos which ensued over the half-term period, when numerous flights were cancelled at short notice.

EasyJet are insisting that the vast majority of holidaymakers will fly on the days that they have booked, while a statement on Friday said: "Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to re-accommodate the majority of customers whose flights are affected by the cap." Even so, sources suggest that airlines are currently reviewing schedules, meaning that there is some uncertainty for travel plans.

The UK's department for transport and Civil Aviation Authority have told airlines that they need to ensure that flights they have on sale are "deliverable". The government wants airports to set up working groups in order to minimise the risk of disruption to flights over the summer.