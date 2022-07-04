EasyJet's top executives arrive in Palma tomorrow for a two-day meeting and, while the airline is having to cope with a summer of cancellations and delays, today it suffered another blow when easyJet's chief operating officer resigned after a series of flight cancellations and disruption at the airline in recent weeks.

The airline said Peter Bellew had left "to pursue other business opportunities" and wished him well.

The airline said in a statment: easyJet announces that, with effect from 1 July 2022, Peter Bellew has resigned as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other business opportunities and in the meantime is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

The Board would like to thank Peter for his hard work over the last two and half years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

easyJet remains absolutely focused on our daily operation and continues to monitor this very closely, having taken pre-emptive action to build further resilience for the summer due to the current operating environment. The airline continues to operate up to 1700 flights each day and carry up to 250,000 passengers."