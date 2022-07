“Playa de Palma is a promenade of nearly five kilometres of fine white sand bathed by crystal blue waters”, and with the aim of preserving it, the Balearic Leisure and Entertainment Association (Abone) has launched a campaign on social networks aimed at the central European market.

The idea is to promote moderate consumption of alcohol and respect for the area.

The video highlights how the Playa de Palma can be enjoyed, both during the day and at night, with loved ones, taking care of the destination to preserve it so that future generations can also enjoy it.

The key message of the video is moderation and respect for the island.

This video campaign is part of the Code of Ethics of Playa de Palma de Abone, which the associates of the area signed last March, and whose main objective is to protect tourism in Mallorca.

This summer the Playa de Palma, extremely popular with German tourists, has been plagued with problems mainly due to antisocial behaviour and booze tourism.