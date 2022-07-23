Advertising panels on the New York-Newark Airport highway are carrying the message 'This is Palma', the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation now extending its promotion of Palma as a holiday destination to the US market.

The managing director of Palma 365, Pedro Homar, says that this is one more aspect of the promotional strategy. It follows the event in New York a few days ago at which Palma was presented to some 75 tour operators and travel agencies.

The success of the United Airlines flights has led to a campaign that will run until the end of August. This will include print and online advertising directed at a market, "which has great growth potential".

As Newark is United's hub airport, the airline can bring passenger traffic from the west coast and from Toronto. United has been chiefly responsible for promoting the Palma route, but Palma 365 and the Council of Mallorca are now extending the promotion. The airline has already announced that the route will operate for longer than the current June to September period from next year.