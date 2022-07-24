Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have this weekend broken their record for number of passengers. On Saturday and Sunday, there were almost 150,000 travellers to and from over 50 destinations.

The company is operating its busiest ever summer programme, with an increase in capacity of 14 per cent compared to summer 2019. Unlike other operators, Jet2 has not been suffering from staff shortages and not a single flight has been cancelled.

Over the weekend, 106 aircraft from ten UK bases flew to over 50 destinations, the most popular having been Mallorca, Tenerife and Faro - 800 flights in all, 425 of them on Saturday.