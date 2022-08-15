Traveling allows us to build connections and helps us to gain knowledge of each other's culture, food and music, along with a further understanding of the way others go about their daily lives in other parts of the world.



Traveling also improves our mental health, due to the ability it has to transport us into new surroundings, in turn opening up access to experiences that can help reset both our body and mind.



But if travel is not well managed, it can also have the opposite effect by negatively impacting local communities and the environment, which may eventually lead to the decline of tourism in the area in general.



From excessive air miles contributing to harmful CO2 emissions to the package holiday resorts built on open spaces and natural areas, international travel and tourism can sometimes be far from sustainable.



This is why here at DiscoverCars.com, we have explored a number of ranking factors that have an impact on the climate. They include the implications of a return flight to the destination, the total number of hotels offering EV charging points and the number of vegan restaurants the location offers.