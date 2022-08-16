Tour operators and airlines are saying that forecasts for September and October are better than had been expected.

Hotel occupancy levels in September are projected to be above 80%. Historically, an average occupancy of around 85% is very good for Mallorca. As to prices, these are unlikely to be reduced because of the costs that hoteliers are facing.

There is much last-minute booking. This does complicate forecasting, the coach operators reckoning that September is at present something of an "unknown" because of the last-minute sales. But they seem to be the exception. As well as the hoteliers and tour operators expressing their optimism, Mallorca's tourist attractions are anticipating a good September. Roberto Darias of the Abactur association says it had looked as if September was going to be a poor month, but online bookings are exceeding expectations for the month.