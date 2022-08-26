The Platform Against Megacruises today warned that Palma is the second European city with the most pollution from cruise ships.

“Palma is the second European city with the second highest level of pollution from cruise ships and some of the shipping companies that operate in our city are those that have the worst score in the sustainable energy ranking,” the platform stated.

The movement claimed that the cruise industry is “incompatible” with climate and energy transition objectives, which “should force the Government to take measures to prevent the costs from being much higher than the supposed benefits”.

Finally, the entity said that the first half of 2022 showed that the port of Palma received 52 percent fewer cruise passengers than in 2019, but only 13 percent fewer ships.

“Therefore, far fewer cruise passengers but proportionally more pollution and impacts on public health,” they concluded.