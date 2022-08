According to Spanish online travel agency Rumbo, Mallorca is well ahead of other destinations in Spain when it comes to holiday bookings in September and October.

For reservations made through Rumbo, 48% have been for Mallorca. Then come Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Minorca in that order.

The OTA notes that there is a growing trend for travel in September and October, especially among couples, who account for 60% of bookings. A milder climate, less crowding and more competitive prices are reasons.