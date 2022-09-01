While there has been talk that tourist numbers this year could exceed those of 2019, foreign tourist numbers in the Balearics continue to be below those for 2019.

The Frontur report of foreign tourist movement in July indicates that the Balearics received 2,273,064 foreign tourists. In July 2019, the figure was 2,344,104, giving a difference of -71,040. Over the first seven months of 2022, there were 7,472,171 foreign tourists compared with 7,884,310 in 2019 - 412,139 fewer. These figures obviously don't take account of national tourists; the trend has been upward this year.

Of the foreign tourists in July, 27% were from the UK, followed by Germany (25%); unusual in that Germany is typically the larger of these two markets, e.g. 26.8% in July 2019 against 26.3% UK. In 2019, there were 780,000 more German tourists than UK for the whole year. Germany is Mallorca's biggest foreign tourism market, but the UK is the largest market in Ibiza and Minorca.

The Balearics continued to attract more foreign tourists than any other Spanish region - 25.1% of the national total, followed by Catalonia (21.8%) and Valencia (12.4%).