On Monday, Balearic tourism minister and government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, argued that there should be a higher price for Imserso holidays in the Balearics.

The 2022/2023 subsidised holidays for Spanish pensioners will be on sale from September 20, but most hotels in Mallorca and the Balearics that have previously taken part in the programme have said that they will not be. The reason is what they get paid - 23.50 euros per person per night, all inclusive. Hoteliers say that this is insufficient, especially because of increased costs.

Negueruela said that the Spanish government should have a different price for the Balearics, where salaries in the hotel sector are higher than in the rest of the country, "because quality of employment prevails here". Prices for the holidays would rise if payments were increased, but the social rights minister, Ione Belarra, has rejected this.

In Valencia, where hoteliers in Benidorm have been highly critical of what they receive for Imserso, the regional government will be topping up the subsidy - six euros more. Negueruela stated that this was "not the model" that should be followed in the Balearics, insisting that the better working conditions than in other regions should be taken into account when setting prices for the Imserso programme.