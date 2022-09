On Monday, the world's largest sail cruise ship docked in Palma - Club Med 2, which is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary.

The ship is wind-powered, with seven sails on five masts. It has a back-up hybrid power system consisting of four generators that drive two electric motors. Maximum capacity is 386 passengers and 214 crew.

Club Med's association with Mallorca goes back to 1950, which was when the first ever Club Méditerranée village (army surplus tents) was set up on the beach in Alcudia.