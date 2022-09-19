The Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain recommends visiting some of the jewels of our country and with summer coming to an end and the weather lending itself to hiking and exploring it has listed its top eight eight destinations in the network, made up of 105 villages, to enjoy an autumn full of tranquillity and colour.

And, in that list is the Mallorcan village of Fornalutx.

The others are: Potes (Cantabria), Alquézar (Huesca), Bubión (Granada), Valverde de la Vera (Cáceres), Yanguas (Soria), Beget (Girona) and Capileira (Granada).

In its short description of Fornalutx, the Association states: Although it seems that the Balearic Islands are a summer destination, the truth is that they are also a great option during autumn.

Their privileged location in the Mediterranean gives them a mild climate during these months, making them an ideal destination for those with a cooler climate.

On the island of Mallorca, the village of Fornalutx stands out, located in the Puig Major massif, the highest in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

It is a peaceful town where visitors can find both the forest and the mountains and the sea very close by, making it the perfect place to spend a few days of rest and relaxation. Its steep streets and rich folklore make it one of the most unique villages on the Balearic island.”