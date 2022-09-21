Britons appears to prefer to stay in the UK this Autumn than travel overseas, even to destinations as close as the Balearics.

The most desired locations for an autumn break include Cornwall, Devon and Cumbria within the UK, and Florida, Rome and New York, further afield.

The Scottish Highlands and North Yorkshire also featured in the top 10, thanks to the autumnal walks.

They were followed by the Balearics for those who want to make the most of the last of the summer sun and Paris, for more of a romantic getaway.

Other top UK searches for half term 2022 also include Cumbria, Norfolk, Dorset and Pembrokeshire.

The survey was commissioned by family holiday rentals firm Vrbo.



Karen Mullins, from the brand, said: “Autumn is a great time to go on holiday as you miss the summer rush and travel is cheaper.

“Our search data has found an uptick of people wanting sunny foreign holidays after the weather has turned in the UK.

“Perhaps it’s because last year travel restrictions made it hard to holiday abroad, people now want to make up for lost time.

“We are seeing more of a balance between domestic and international destinations, as searches for classic great British holiday destinations remain strong and we can see an increase of interest on foreign trips, compared to last year.”

Top 20 destinations for an autumn getaway

1. Cornwall, UK

2. Devon, UK

3. Rome, Italy

4. Cumbria, UK

5. Florida, USA

6. New York, USA

7. Scottish Highlands, UK

8. North Yorkshire, UK

9. Balearic Islands, Spain

10. Paris, France

11. Barcelona, Spain

12. Seville, Spain

13. Norfolk, UK

14. Lisbon, Portugal

15. Split, Croatia

16. Dorset, UK

17. Tuscany, Italy

18. Reykjavik, Iceland

19. Faro, Portugal

20. Ontario, Canada