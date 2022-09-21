The most desired locations for an autumn break include Cornwall, Devon and Cumbria within the UK, and Florida, Rome and New York, further afield.
The Scottish Highlands and North Yorkshire also featured in the top 10, thanks to the autumnal walks.
They were followed by the Balearics for those who want to make the most of the last of the summer sun and Paris, for more of a romantic getaway.
Other top UK searches for half term 2022 also include Cumbria, Norfolk, Dorset and Pembrokeshire.
The survey was commissioned by family holiday rentals firm Vrbo.
Karen Mullins, from the brand, said: “Autumn is a great time to go on holiday as you miss the summer rush and travel is cheaper.
“Our search data has found an uptick of people wanting sunny foreign holidays after the weather has turned in the UK.
“Perhaps it’s because last year travel restrictions made it hard to holiday abroad, people now want to make up for lost time.
“We are seeing more of a balance between domestic and international destinations, as searches for classic great British holiday destinations remain strong and we can see an increase of interest on foreign trips, compared to last year.”
Top 20 destinations for an autumn getaway
1. Cornwall, UK
2. Devon, UK
3. Rome, Italy
4. Cumbria, UK
5. Florida, USA
6. New York, USA
7. Scottish Highlands, UK
8. North Yorkshire, UK
9. Balearic Islands, Spain
10. Paris, France
11. Barcelona, Spain
12. Seville, Spain
13. Norfolk, UK
14. Lisbon, Portugal
15. Split, Croatia
16. Dorset, UK
17. Tuscany, Italy
18. Reykjavik, Iceland
19. Faro, Portugal
20. Ontario, Canada
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.