Iago Negueruela and Sebastian Ebel by a Palma bus that runs off hydrogen produced in Lloseta. | Juan Luis Ruiz Collado
Lloseta23/03/2023 07:54
This summer, minibuses running on hydrogen will be used in Mallorca for tourist transfers between the airport and hotels. This will make Mallorca the first destination anywhere in the world to have transport powered by hydrogen for this purpose. They will be operated by TUI, whose CEO, Sebastian Ebel, said on Wednesday that this was an opportunity that had been created by the hydrogen plant in Lloseta.
1 comment
An Excellent achievement !!!. Delighted to see Hydrogen powered Buses. Hopefully the car hire companies will follow their brilliant example. The only thing that is exhausted from a Hydrogen Powered Vehicle is WATER !!!. WELL DONE MALLORCA.