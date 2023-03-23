This summer, minibuses running on hydrogen will be used in Mallorca for tourist transfers between the airport and hotels. This will make Mallorca the first destination anywhere in the world to have transport powered by hydrogen for this purpose. They will be operated by TUI, whose CEO, Sebastian Ebel, said on Wednesday that this was an opportunity that had been created by the hydrogen plant in Lloseta.

Praising the commitment of the Balearic government to green energy and to a sustainable tourist destination, Ebel added that "we wish to continue this line of work by a government with which we have collaborated for years to improve tourism".

Ebel explained that the next phase will involve coaches, for which a "significant" financial outlay is planned, "as this technology is not cheap". He visited the Lloseta plant on Wednesday, accompanied by the tourism minister Iago Negueruela, who described the plant as an "emblematic project for the government".

"We are pleased that there are tourism groups, such as TUI, who are committed to green energy for the transport of tourists. The collaboration between TUI and the government has been very close for years. The decision (to adopt hydrogen technology) increases this and places us ahead of other tourist destinations."