A protester holds a Brittany flag next to a fire during clashes at a demonstration as part of the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform in Paris, France, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce | NACHO DOCE
Palma30/03/2023 13:10
Industrial action by French air traffic controllers could cause chaos for tens of thousands of Britons heading to the Balearics and the rest of Spain, not to mention France, this Easter and over the school holidays.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.