Javier Vich, the president of the Palma and Cala Major hotel association, says that many of the city's boutique hotels as well as hotels in Cala Major will be at 100% occupancy over the May Labour Day holiday weekend. Where not at 100%, hotels are expected to average 90% occupancy.

All 78 hotels in the city and Cala Major are open (10,970 beds), demand having been boosted by two major events taking place over the weekend - the Palma International Boat Show, which starts today (Thursday), and the Mallorca 312 cycling, which is on Saturday. In addition, there are passengers for cruise ships that use Palma as their base port.

The Aena airports authority has yet to confirm Son Sant Joan flight and passenger data for the weekend, but the anticipation is that numbers will exceed pre-pandemic records.

The complementary offer is looking forward to benefiting from this demand, the president of the CAEB restaurants association, Alfonso Robledo, saying that reservations for top-quality restaurants in Palma and in the rest of Mallorca will also be 100%.