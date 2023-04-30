Silver Dawn cruise ship

Christina BuchetPalma30/04/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: April 30 at 3am
Departure: April 30 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 30 at 5am
Departure: April 30 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 30 at 5am
Departure: April 30 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: April 30 at 5am
Departure: April 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: April 30 at 6.30am
Departure: April 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 30 at 7am
Departure: April 30 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Celebrity Edge
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 30 at 8am
Departure: April 30 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 130.818
Flag: Malta
Length: 306

Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: April 30 at 8am
Departure: April 30 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 40.844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 30 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 1 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 30 at 11pm
Departure: April 30 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

