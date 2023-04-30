These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Malaga

Destination: Civitavecchia

Arrival: April 30 at 3am

Departure: April 30 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 111.554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 30 at 5am

Departure: April 30 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 30 at 5am

Departure: April 30 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: April 30 at 5am

Departure: April 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: April 30 at 6.30am

Departure: April 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 30 at 7am

Departure: April 30 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Celebrity Edge

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 30 at 8am

Departure: April 30 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 130.818

Flag: Malta

Length: 306

Vessel: Silver Dawn

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: April 30 at 8am

Departure: April 30 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 40.844

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 213

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 30 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 1 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 30 at 11pm

Departure: April 30 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

