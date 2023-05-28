Mallorca is a destination for personalised, luxury holiday packages organised by specialist agencies, and Palma heads the demand for these packages.

Pedro Homar, the managing director of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, says that "we must grow in holiday segments with high added value that generate high tourist spending". To this end, there has been a recent meeting in Madrid with twelve of these agencies.

Homar explains that holidays are arranged based on customer requirements. The price is not a problem, as the customer demands include private jets, high-end car rental with drivers, private dinners prepared by leading chefs, Palma boutique hotels and Michelin-star restaurants.

Agencies' websites, Homar notes, don't include prices as such. "The cost is determined by customers' financial capacity. Exclusive trips are only for those travellers who can pay the price of having a unique memory for which they do not skimp on anything. By targeting this segment with high purchasing power, we have an addition to the marketing mix, one for which price takes a back seat."

Although prices aren't quoted, Homar says that a four-day stay typically costs between 6,000 and 15,000 euros per person.