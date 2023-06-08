It’s not just Britons coming to the Balearics who are big spenders, so too are Spanish tourists flocking to the UK.

Spaniards visiting the UK in 2022 spent 1.1 billion pounds (1.279 billion euros), 8% more than in 2019, with spending per night reaching 76 pounds (88 euros) and spending per visit reaching 524 pounds (609 euros), an increase of 17% and 24% over the pre-pandemic level, respectively.

VisitBritain, the British National Tourist Board, has highlighted that the Spanish market is the fifth most important in terms of both spending and visits to the UK.

The UK received more than two million visits from Spain last year, which represents 87% of the levels recorded in 2019.

Of these visits, 868,000 involved visits to friends and family residing in the country, 9% more than in 2019, with a total spend of £350 million (€407 million), which is 15% more than pre-pandemic.

“Our priority has been to rebuild the value of visits, so it is very encouraging to see continued strong recovery and growth in some of our most important and valuable markets, such as Spain,” said VisitBritain’s director of Southern Europe, Cristina Bernabé.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, stressed that Spain is a market of great importance to the United Kingdom, not only in terms of tourism, but also in terms of personal, cultural, scientific and investment links, among many other areas.

“I am particularly pleased that Spain is one of the top destinations for my compatriots as well,” he added.