Well, for Britons who will have managed to have overcome the post-Brexit challenges of travel to destinations like Mallorca by the end of the summer, a new challenge is looming - the introduction of a new travel permit which will soon be needed for entering certain European countries such as Spain, France, Italy and Turkey.

After numerous delays, it is now due to come into force in 2024, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a travel permit that will cost €7 for those over the age of 18.

At the moment, people from the UK don’t need a visa to enter countries in the Schengen area - which is most of Europe. But now, holidaymakers have been warned that they could be barred from travelling if they don’t have an ETIAS in place.

European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a planned electronic authorisation system of the European Union for visa-exempt visitors travelling to the European Union or the Schengen Area (including EFTA countries), with the exception of the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the Common Travel Area.

It will be similar to other electronic travel authorisations, such as ESTA in the United States, as well as the systems implemented by Australia, Canada and New Zealand and planned by the United Kingdom.

ETIAS travel authorisation will be required for travel to the Schengen Area as well as Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania.

Ireland is the only EU member state that continues to have its own visa policy and does not plan to join the Schengen Area or to require ETIAS.

The implementation of ETIAS has been postponed several times.

As of 2023, it is expected to become operational in 2024, with a 6-month grace period to allow eligible travellers and staff to become familiar with the new system, and to catch possible technical problems.

The idea of the an electronic travel authorisation system was first proposed by the European Commission in 2016.

ETIAS was formally established by Regulation (EU) 2018/1240 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 September 2018.

The ETIAS is expectedl be introduced later this year and be fully operational by 2024.